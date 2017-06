© REUTERS/ Wolfgang Rattay European Central Bank Mulls Taking Euro Clearing Powers From London Post-Brexit

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — UK Prime Minister Theresa May previously ruled out remaining part of the EU single market, which stipulates the free movement of people, but expressed her desire to reach a trade agreement with Brussels and allow the freest trade of goods possible.

"[EU states] have a very strong interest in getting a good deal… I'm pretty sure, I'm not 100% sure — it's a negotiation," Davis said in an interview with the BBC broadcaster, stressing that he wanted to strike a free trade agreement.

Brexit negotiations between the United Kingdom and the European Union officially kicked off on Monday, and are due to be completed by March 30, 2019.