Register
12:41 GMT +325 June 2017
Live
    Search
    US military instructors arrive in Ukraine

    No More Giveaways: US Wants Ukraine to Pay for Its 'Assistance'

    © Sputnik/ Stringer
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 208 0 0

    The United States plans to provide military assistance to Ukraine in 2018, media reports said citing the chairman of the House of Representatives’ Armed Services Committee Mac Thornberry.

    Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko
    © AP Photo/ Sergei Chuzavkov
    Poroshenko Expects Deal With US on Arms Supplies to Ukraine Within 2-3 Months
    A bill on the Defense Department’s 2018 budget will include a provision about military assistance to Ukraine, including in the form of lethal weapons, Thornberry told The Hill on Thursday.

    “[The bill] includes military assistance to Ukraine and calls on the [Trump] Administration to provide lethal aid to the Ukrainians so that they can defend themselves against the aggression from the East,” he stated.

    In May, the US Congress approved the allocation of military assistance worth $150 million to Ukraine under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative.

    The funds will be available to the Pentagon in order to provide Ukraine with military support, including, in particular, the provision of lethal weapons of defensive nature and equipment, logistics support, intelligence support of the Ukrainian army and national security forces, training of Ukrainian armed forces personnel and other programs.

    Under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, the total sum of assistance to Ukraine amounts to about $560 million, including $410 million to be allotted to various aid programs and $150 million in military assistance to Kiev.

    Russia and the majority of European politicians have repeatedly spoken out against the planned supply of lethal weapons to Ukraine, warning that this could lead to a further escalation of the armed conflict in Donbass and hamper the implementation of the Minsk accords.

    German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier described this as a very risky and counterproductive way to end the crisis in eastern Ukraine, and the chairman of NATO’s Military Committee, Peter Pavel said that said that he did not see the need for the shipment of lethal weapons to Kiev, because it "will only increase the suffering of people."

    In an interview with Sputnik, the director of the Institute of Public Transformation in Kiev Oleg Soskin said that no formal decision to send lethal weapons to Ukraine in 2018 has yet been made.

    Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko sticks an Ukrainian flag and the state emblem on an armoured vehicle at Kiev airport on March 25, 2015 during a welcoming ceremony of the first US plane delivery of non-lethal aid, including 10 Humvee vehicles
    © AFP 2017/ SERGEI SUPINSKY
    US Congress Not Planning to Provide Ukraine With Arms Until Year End - Lawmaker
    “We are not talking about some huge sums here. What we know for sure, however, is that in the next fiscal year the Americans are going to cut their assistance to Ukraine down to some $300 million. Therefore, I don’t think that the US has changed its mind about its assistance to Ukraine,” Oleg Soskin said.

    He also mentioned the new US administration’s promise to end the previous practice of just handing out money to Kiev without expecting to ever get it back.

    “From now on they will give us money on loan terms only, which means that we will have to give it back. Or we can use the money to buy weapons in the US and keeping their defense industry working. But loans are no longer assistance, are they?” Soskin noted.

    Military spending is a crucial problem for the Ukrainian government, which refuse to adhere to the peaceful settlement of the Donbass conflict.

    Despite a cease-fire, Ukrainian forces continue shelling the self-proclaimed Donbass republics.

    In recent years, the Ukrainian government has been driving up its defense outlays. While in 2016 Ukraine’s defense budget was $4.3 billion, it will reach nearly $5 billion this year, which accounts for 5 percent of GDP.

    Related:

    Poroshenko Expects Deal With US on Arms Supplies to Ukraine Within 2-3 Months
    Ukraine Needs US Arms, but It Might Take Some Time
    Tags:
    lethal weapons, loans, US assistance, US Defense Department, NATO, US Congress, Peter Pavel, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Oleg Soskin, Mac Thornberry, United States, Ukraine
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Made in USSR: Soviet Girls' Natural Beauty Stuns and Amazes
    Made in USSR: Soviet Girls' Natural Beauty Stuns and Amazes
    Handshaking Policy
    An Offer You Can't Refuse?
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok