French Socialist Party Says Won't Support Edouard Philippe's Government

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — In a statement, the party announced on Saturday it would not take part in a vote of confidence in the government.
"We are definitely in the opposition and we will not vote over the issue of confidence to the government," the party's press service said on Twitter on Saturday.
"Nous sommes clairement dans l'opposition et nous ne voterons pas la confiance au gouvernement" #CNPS— Parti socialiste (@partisocialiste) 24 июня 2017 г.
Four ministers in the government of Philippe have announced their resignation since Monday. Richard Ferrand, who was the territorial cohesion minister, said he would quit his position in order to lead Macron's LREM party in the National Assembly. The former minister is under preliminary investigation over his activities as the director of a medical insurance firm in Brittany six years ago. He is suspected of making profit for his companion, in a scheme involving the renting out the properties owned by her, to the non-profit organization he headed.
The appointments made by Philippe on Wednesday have seen more women take control in the French government. Nicole Belloubet became the new justice minister, Florence Parly replaced Goulard as the new minister of defense, and Jacques Mezard became the new minister for territorial cohesion, replacing Ferrand.
