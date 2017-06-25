French Socialist Party Says Won't Support Edouard Philippe's Government

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — In a statement, the party announced on Saturday it would not take part in a vote of confidence in the government.

"We are definitely in the opposition and we will not vote over the issue of confidence to the government," the party's press service said on Twitter on Saturday.

"Nous sommes clairement dans l'opposition et nous ne voterons pas la confiance au gouvernement" #CNPS — Parti socialiste (@partisocialiste) 24 июня 2017 г.

​French President Emmanuel Macron's Republic on the Move (La Republique En Marche, REM) party allied with the Democratic Movement (MoDem) gained an absolute majority with 350 out of 577 seats in the lower house of French Parliament as a result of the second round of the French legislative election on June 18. The main opposition party, The Republicans, won 113 seats, the Socialist Party got 29 mandates. Marine Le Pen's National Front gained eight seats, while Jean-Luc Melenchon's Unsubmissive France received 17 mandates. The Union of Democrats and Independents got 18 seats.

Four ministers in the government of Philippe have announced their resignation since Monday. Richard Ferrand, who was the territorial cohesion minister, said he would quit his position in order to lead Macron's LREM party in the National Assembly. The former minister is under preliminary investigation over his activities as the director of a medical insurance firm in Brittany six years ago. He is suspected of making profit for his companion, in a scheme involving the renting out the properties owned by her, to the non-profit organization he headed.

© AFP 2017/ Richard BOUHET Second Round of French Parliamentary Election Takes Place in Overseas France

Another three departed ministers come from the MoDem party, with which Macron was looking to make an alliance prior to the legislative election, in order to secure his majority. The party is suspected of misusing European Parliament funds, as some of the lawmakers hired parliamentary assistants who were performing activities for the MoDem party instead. France's European Affairs Minister Marielle de Sarnez, Defense Minister Sylvie Goulard and Justice Minister Francois Bayrou have all asked the president to relieve them of their duties.

The appointments made by Philippe on Wednesday have seen more women take control in the French government. Nicole Belloubet became the new justice minister, Florence Parly replaced Goulard as the new minister of defense, and Jacques Mezard became the new minister for territorial cohesion, replacing Ferrand.