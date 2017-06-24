Putin’s Visits to Crimea Give New Impetus to Region’s Development - Crimea Head

© Sputnik/ Taras Litvinenko Putin Asks to Speed Up Reconstruction of Great Mithridates Stairs in Crimea

SIMFEROPOL (Sputnik) – Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visits to the Crimean peninsula encourage the development of the region, Republic of Crimea Head Sergey Aksenov said Saturday.

"The head of state pays constant attention to Crimea. Vladimir Vladimirovich [Putin] regularly comes to Crimea and Sevastopol on working visits and goes into details of the peninsula’s problems. And each time it not only contributes to solving specific social and economic problems but gives new impetus to the development of our region," Aksenov posted on his Facebook.

Aksenov noted that Putin "keeps under personal control" the implementation of the projects which are important for the peninsula, such as the reconstruction of the International Children's Center Artek.

Earlier in the day, Putin arrived in the Crimea and visited Artek, where he surveyed its reconstruction.

Putin also monitors the reconstruction of the historic Great Mithridates Stairs in Crimea in the eastern Crimean city of Kerch and calls for speeding up the process of the landmark cultural heritage object's renovation.

Crimea rejoined Russia in 2014 after a landslide referendum favoring reunification.