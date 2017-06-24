Ukrainian Security Services Planing Provocations Against OSCE Observers - LNR

© AFP 2017/ DIMITAR DILKOFF OSCE SMM Notes Decrease in Violence in East Ukraine's Luhansk

LUHANSK (Sputnik) — Ukrainian security services are preparing provocations against Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) observers on the border with Crimea, the security minister of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR), Aleksander Basov, said Saturday.

"The state security ministry of the Luhansk People's Republic has received information about provocations being prepared by Ukrainian security services on the Crimean border against international OSCE observers," Basov said.

Attacks are being prepared at the Kalanchak, Chaplinka and Chongar checkpoints by Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) members currently located there, according to the official.

"We have repeatedly warned members of international missions that they have become the target of special operations by Ukrainian security services asked them to coordinate their visits to the separation line. Unfortunately, out calls have still not been heard," he said, urging OSCE observers to undertake all possible measures against provocations and adding that the security ministry has opened a hotline that can be used to inform about possible planned attacks.