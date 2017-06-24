Register
    A convoy of OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) vehicles during an inspection of the frontline township of Sakhanka in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic.

    OSCE Observers Claim of Arms Fire, Explosions Heard Near Patrol Cars in Ukraine

    © Sputnik/ Sergey Averin
    Observers of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) to Ukraine said in a press release that small arms fire and explosions occurred close to the patrol on Friday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier on Saturday, a ceasefire timed to the summer harvest has come into force in eastern Ukraine. This is the fourth attempt this year at forcing the warring parties to lay down their arms and allow a peaceful life to resume in the Donbass region, torn by more than three years of fighting.

    A photographer takes a picture of an armed man in military fatigues standing guard outside the security service (SBU) regional building in the eastern Ukrainian city of Slavyansk on April 23, 2014
    © AFP 2017/ KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV
    Fragile 'Harvest Truce' Comes Into Being in East Ukraine

    "On 23 June an SMM patrol comprising two armored vehicles and six members was stationary in a residential area in government-controlled Zolote-4, approximately 300m north of the Zolote disengagement area (60km north-west of Lugansk)… At 10:38, in less than a minute, the patrol heard high-intensity outgoing small-arms fire (approximately 50 to 100 shots), two explosions assessed as outgoing mortar (82mm) fire, and three outgoing shots of automatic grenade launcher (AGS-type), all approximately 100m south-east. At 10:42, the SMM heard three to four bursts of heavy-machine-gun fire, followed by uncountable small-arms shots 150-200m south-east," the press release read.

    A Ukrainian flag is seen behind a canon near the village of Luhanske, eastern Ukraine, Feb. 24, 2015
    © AP Photo/ Evgeniy Maloletka
    Ukrainian Troops Breach 'Harvest Truce' Once in Lugansk Region – Militia

    The pause in hostilities was brokered earlier this week by a trilateral contact group, composed of Russian, Ukrainian and OSCE mediators.

    Officials in the breakaway Lugansk and Donetsk regions vowed to honor the pact. Ukraine's Defense Ministry spokesman Andriy Lysenko argued on Friday that no final deal had been made but added they would go along with the plan.

    A violent military conflict in Ukraine started in 2014 after the residents of Donbass refused to recognize the new Ukrainian government that came to power, in what they perceived to be a coup. The ceasefire agreement was reached in Minsk in 2015, brokered by the leaders of France, Germany, Russia, and Ukraine, but the situation has remained tense and unresolved.

    ceasefire violation, Special Monitoring Mission of OSCE (OSCE SMM), Lugansk People's Republic, Donetsk People’s Republic, Donbass, Ukraine
