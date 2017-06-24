LUHANSK (Sputnik) — A truce timed to the harvest season came into being at midnight along the line of contact and will last until the end of August, according to OSCE envoy to Ukraine Martin Sajdik.

"The use of firearms was detected at 00:35 a.m. on Saturday in Stanytsia Luhanska in the direction of the Prince Igor memorial [the settlement’s checkpoint]" the press office of the Luhansk People’s Militia said.

The security agency stressed it had been complying with the agreement brokered this Wednesday by Russian, Ukrainian and OSCE mediators in the Belarusian capital of Minsk.

The Defense Ministry in the neighboring Donetsk People’s Republic said earlier that government troops violated the ceasefire seven times within two hours after it entered into force.