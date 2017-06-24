UK to Observe Minute of Silence to Honor Victims of Mosque Attack on June 26

LONDON (Sputnik) — On the night of June 19, Darren Osborne, 47, rammed a van into pedestrians near the mosque at Finsbury Park in North London. Police said that at least one person was killed and 10 more were injured. This attack was the latest in the line of deadly terror incidents, which have shaken the United Kingdom over recent months.

"A minute​’s silence will be held at 12 noon on Monday 26 June in remembrance of those affected by the terrorist attack in Finsbury Park on Monday. The silence will be marked at all government buildings and other organisations may follow suit," the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

Previous attacks include two vehicle-and-knife rampages on London Bridge on June 3 and Westminster Bridge on March 22 in the capital and a bombing in Manchester on May 22. The three attacks claimed the lives of more than thirty people, leaving dozens injured.