Moody’s Upgrades Greek Long-Term Rating from Caa2 to Caa3

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Moody's has upgraded Greece's long-term issuer rating and changed the outlook to positive from stable, according to its Friday statement.

"Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded Greece's long-term issuer rating as well as all senior unsecured bond and programme ratings to Caa2 and (P)Caa2 from Caa3 and (P)Caa3, respectively," the statement read.

On Monday, Moody’s Investors Service said that the outlook for the Greek banking system for the next 12-18 months remains stable on the expectation of better profitability and a high level of problem loans.

Moody’s said Greece’s real GDP should grow 1.5 percent in 2017 and 2 percent in 2018, an improvement from the zero percent growth in 2016.