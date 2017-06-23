Register
23:34 GMT +323 June 2017
Live
    Search
    The burnt out remains of the Grenfell apartment tower are seen in North Kensington, London, Britain, June 18, 2017.

    Five London High-Rises Evacuated Over Fire Safety Fears

    © REUTERS/ Neil Hall
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 28610

    After the deadly Grenfell Tower fire that killed 79 Londoners earlier in June, five London high-rises that incorporate similar materials are being evacuated. More than 800 homes in total are being emptied.

    The buildings in question are the Chalcots Estates in Camden, North London. They are being evacuated for "urgent fire safety works," reports the BBC. Initially, only one tower was to be evacuated, but city authorities soon extended the order to all five.

    Camden Council leader Georgia Gould said, "Camden Council is absolutely determined to ensure that our residents are safe and we have promised them that we will work with them, continue to act swiftly and be open and transparent."

    She added that the London Fire Brigade had inspected the blocks and decided that the flats needed to be "temporarily decanted … so that residents can be fully assured of their safety. This means that we need to move residents from their homes and into temporary accommodation."

    Locals have criticized the Camden Council and the London Fire Brigade for the haste and lack of notice that preceded the evacuation. "We've been told we'll be out for two to four weeks," said Chalcots Estates resident Shirley Phillips, who claimed she only found out she was being evacuated when she turned on the TV and saw the Sky News report about her buildings being evacuated.

    "I was told to get a little bag together, I've got some underwear, some dog's food, a nightgown … I haven't gotten anything else."

    The high-rises have an exterior material that is very similar to the one used on the Grenfell Tower. The Camden high-rises were evacuated as part of a national operation to prevent a repeat of the catastrophic Grenfell fire, which authorities reported Friday is believed to have started because of a faulty refrigerator.

    Related:

    Hundreds Protesting Lack of Gov't Response to Grenfell Tower Fire in London
    Axed & Slashed: UK Emergency Services Feel Immense Strain After Terror, Grenfell
    The Real Bridge Over Troubled Water: Local Church Calms Grenfell Tower Storm
    Grenfell Tower Insurance Payout Could Be Biggest in European History at $1Bln
    London Mayor Says Residential Towers Like Grenfell May Be Gradually Demolished
    Tags:
    evacuation, fire, London Fire Brigade, Camden, Great Britain, United Kingdom, England, London
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Handshaking Policy
    An Offer You Can't Refuse?
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok