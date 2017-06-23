Register
19:25 GMT +323 June 2017
Live
    Search
    EU

    One Year After Brexit Vote: EU Disasters 'Gone Too Far to Be Reformed'

    CC0 / /
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 11 0 0

    One year after the historic Brexit referendum in the UK, it appears that other European countries may eventually follow London’s example as the EU continues to lose touch with the concerns of its residents.

    An organiser adjusts the British national flag on April 29, 2017, prior to the EU leaders summit at the Europa building, the main headquarters of European Council and the Council of the EU, in Brussels
    © AFP 2017/ JOHN THYS
    Country Club Rules: Why Minor EU Members Unable to Copy Brexit Model
    A recent Ifop poll conducted exclusively for Sputnik revealed that over half of all German and Italian citizens, and two thirds of Britons, expect at least one EU country to secede from the union in the coming years.

    Furthermore, half of the respondents in the UK and Italy, and over a third of respondents in France and Germany, said they believe that more than one EU state will pursue this course of action – a dire prediction for the future of the European Union.

    Rodney Atkinson, a prominent British academic and one of the country’s most successful political economists, told Sputnik Radio that this attitude is a product of the social, economic and political consequences of the EU meddling in its members’ affairs – for example, by introducing the euro and by "removing democratic accountability from nation-states and their parliaments."

    "And the fact that even now, in a recovery phase, we’re talking about mass unemployment, particularly of the youth of Europe, on a scale we haven’t seen for decades if ever – so all this political and economic destruction, I think, will lead other countries to consider their position," he said.

    Atkinson also remarked that the disasters plaguing the EU have "gone too far" for the union to be reformed.

    He believed the EU had lost touch with the Mediterranean countries, "because of their mass unemployment and social decline," as well as with "the so-called ‘Vysegrad countries’, the Eastern European countries." He explained that "they are now being told by Germany and the European Union that they have to accept all these migrants whom Mrs. Merkel invited in and who Germany and the rest of the EU don’t want or can’t cope with.

    "And now Czechs, and Poles, and Slovaks are being told ‘you've got to take them’, and of course they won’t. That could be a critical turning point,” the academic explained.

    All in all, Atkinson added, it is hard to tell exactly which country is likely to leave the EU next: while EU membership affords tremendous political control and economic benefits to countries like Germany, the poorer EU members, like Spain, are almost literally "trapped" by their huge debts to the union.

    "So ironically, the poorest countries that have, politically, the biggest reasons to leave are the ones that are economically most trapped. And we see some of the effect of that in Greece, which has suffered more than any [of them] and yet seems not to be as anti-EU as the British, who managed to stay out of all the systems and have done quite well," Atkinson said.

    Nevertheless, he argued, certain factors like the mass youth unemployment simply cannot be ignored and will eventually affect these countries’ "political attitude towards the European Union," adding that, in his opinion, Italy "might be the next one to threaten to leave."

    "I think gradually they will recognize that all the promises that the European Union brought has ended in disaster, and therefore the logical position would be to reestablish their own democratic sovereignty and nation-states," Atkinson surmised.

    Related:

    How Did We Get Here? Brexit One Year on From the June 23 Referendum
    London Mayor Urges UK PM May 'to Abandon Her Extreme, Hard Brexit Approach'
    Belgian PM: Brexit Talks to Reveal Possible Extent of EU-UK Cooperation
    Tags:
    prospects, secession, anniversary, referendum, Brexit, European Union, Greece, Spain, Italy, Germany, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Handshaking Policy
    An Offer You Can't Refuse?
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok