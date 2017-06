© AP Photo/ Mark Schiefelbein China, France to Intensify Nuclear Energy Cooperation - Chinese Premier

MOSCOW (Sputnik)France plans to stop issuing licenses for exploration of oil and gas fields this fall, Minister of Ecological and Inclusive Transition Nicolas Hulot said on Friday.

"There will be no new licenses for exploration of hydrocarbons, we will approve the [respective] law this autumn," Hulot wrote on Twitter.

France, which is covering most of its internal energy demands through nuclear energy and imported oil and gas, is now pursuing a state policy to increase the use of renewable energies consumption by gradually reducing its share of nuclear, petroleum and gas energy production.