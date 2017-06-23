Register
    German Navy sailors surround a boat with more than 100 migrants near the German combat supply ship 'Frankfurt am Main' during EUNAVFOR Med, also known as Operation Sophia, in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Libya, Tuesday, March 29, 2016

    Almost 84,000 Migrants Arrive in Europe by Sea in 2017 - IOM

    © AP Photo/ Matthias Schrader
    According to IOM report, the number of migrants' arrivals to Europe increased almost by 10,000, compared to 2013.

    Fiorillo Italian Coast Guard vessel officers transfer migrants being rescued by Save the Children NGO crew from the ship Vos Hestia, in the Mediterranean sea off the Libyan coast, June 16, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Stefano Rellandini
    Over 1,700 Migrants Rescued Off Libyan Coast in 2 Weeks - IOM
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) A total of 83,928 migrants and refugees arrived in Europe by sea in 2017, with the majority landing in Italy, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said Friday.

    "The UN Migration Agency (IOM) reports that 83,928 migrants and refugees entered Europe by sea in 2017 through June 21, with almost 85 per cent arriving in Italy and the remainder divided between Greece, Cyprus and Spain. This compares with 215,997 arrivals across the region through 21 June 2016," the IOM press release read.

    The number of migrants' arrivals increased almost by 10,000, compared to the data in the previous IOM report, issued on June 13.

    The IOM pointed out that 71,978 migrants arrived in Italy, while 2,011 people died en route to the country. The agency also registered 8,363 migrants’ arrivals in Greece.

    According to the press release, a total of 2,108 migrants died in the Mediterranean while trying to cross the sea since January 1, which is less than in the same period last year, when 2,911 people died en route to Europe.

    Since 2015, Europe has been experiencing the worst migration crisis in its history, struggling to accommodate hundreds of thousands of refugees and migrants fleeing hostilities in the Middle Eastern and North African countries.

