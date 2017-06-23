Finsbury Park Attacker Charged With Terrorism Related Murder, Attempted Murder

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The perpetrator of Finsbury Park mosque attack in London was charged on Friday with terrorism related murder and attempted murder, the Metropolitan Police said.

"Following an investigation by the MPS Counter Terrorism Command, Darren John Osborne, 47, (3.11.69), from Cardiff, was today, Friday 23 June, charged with terrorism related murder and attempted murder. This was in relation to the terrorist attack in Seven Sisters Road, London N4 in the early hours of Monday 19 June. He has been remanded in custody to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court this afternoon," the statement read.