French Court Sentences 18 Men to Prison Terms Over Terror Charges

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – A French court sentenced 18 members of the Cannes-Torcy jihadist group to terms between one and 28 years of imprisonment over the 2012 grenade attack on a Jewish grocery in the Paris suburbs, as well as plotting other terror attacks, local media reported.

According to the LCI broadcaster, Jerey Bailly, responsible for launching the grenade, was sentenced to the lengthiest term of all those being charged, on Thursday.

© REUTERS/ Philippe Wojazer Six People Detained in France in Anti-Terrorist Raid

The broadcaster noted that two jihadists out of the 20 detained on suspicion of links to the Cannes-Torcy jihadist group were released.

The head of the group was shot by the police during the grenade attack on September 19, 2012.

The Cannes-Torcy jihadist group, named after the towns of origin of the group members, was considered one of the most dangerous areas in France until its dissolution in 2012.