London Mayor Urges UK PM May 'to Abandon Her Extreme, Hard Brexit Approach'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — UK Prime Minister Theresa May should abandon her hard approach to leaving the European Union, as it damages the interests of EU citizens living in the United Kingdom, and UK citizens residing in the bloc, London Mayor Sadiq Khan said Friday.

"The Prime Minister should abandon her extreme, Hard Brexit approach, guarantee the rights of EU nationals in our country and secure a deal that protects jobs, investment and prosperity across the county," Khan wrote on his Facebook.

The official argued that May's approach would also damage the interests of UK citizens living in the European Union.

"It is unacceptable for the Prime Minister to be treating EU citizens living here and contributing to our economy and society as bargaining chips. By doing so she is treating British people living in Europe, the same," the mayor added.

The conditions of Brexit have become a major topic of dispute among UK and EU politicians. May has proposed a hard Brexit, which means that the United Kingdom would leave the EU single market and customs union, while her opponents from the Labour Party, from which Khan comes, promote a soft Brexit with less radical changes.

The first round of the Brexit talks began in Brussels on June 19.