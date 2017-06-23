Register
11:51 GMT +323 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Soldiers of a Eurocorps detachment carry the European Union flag to mark the inaugural European Parliament session in front of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France (file)

    Why the Creation of the EU Army is Nothing But 'a Pure Fantasy'

    © AFP 2017/ PATRICK HERTZOG
    Europe
    Get short URL
    133350

    In an interview with Sputnik, Dick Zandee, Senior Research Fellow at the Clingendael Institute, a think tank in the Netherlands, remained downbeat about the establishment of the so-called European army.

    NATO EUFOR ceremony
    © Flickr/ Rock Cohen
    Unexpected Turn: Why EU Army Could Actually Play Into the Hands of Russia
    The German Parliamentary Commissioner for the Armed Forces has stated that the creation of the EU army is inevitable.

    Speaking to the German Press Agency on Monday, Hans-Peter Bartels renewed calls on the EU's militaries to unite into a single armed force.

    His statement came amid growing concerns about the reliability of NATO as well as the disorganization and fragmentation of national defense structures.

    The idea of a single EU army has been in the air for several years. Since around 2013, Berlin has been overseeing efforts towards closer EU defense integration through the Framework Nations Concept, which stipulates that Germany share its troops and capabilities with other European countries.

    Earlier in March, Brussels announced the opening of a joint military headquarters. However, according to EU Foreign Affairs Minister Federica Mogherini, these headquarters should not be considered the same thing as an EU army.

    In an interview with Sputnik, Dick Zandee, Senior Research Fellow at the Clingendael Institute, said that talk of the creation of a full-fledged European army is currently irrelevant given that it is still unclear what the timeline is for establishing the institution.

    "In my view, talking about the European army means that you are talking about an army which has one government and one commander. This is a pure fantasy and dreaming because we still have [sovereign nation-states] in Europe and no [EU] member is ready to send its troops abroad to wage war or carry out peace operations without deciding to do so at the national level," Zandee said.

    "What is of course more realistic," he believes, is to bolster cooperation between European countries by holding joint military exercises and taking a coordinated approach to other issues of mutual interest.

    "There is a lot of emotional rhetoric about the European army, but my first question is how you will define this army, given that no politician has yet given a clear definition of what it means. So in my view this is another example of political rhetoric which is not really aligned with what happens in real life," Zandee added.

    He specifically drew attention to the fact that "there is no European country that supports the creation of the European army [with one government and one commander] as I described it."

    Zandee pointed out that "as for Poland, Romania, the Baltic States and the countries that have joined NATO most recently," they show little support for the idea of creating a European army because they fear that it will be to the detriment of Europe and NATO."

    He predicted that the next decade will see the formation of smaller European military groups, not one overarching pan-European entity, something which he said is "complete dreaming."

    Airbus Helicopters H225M
    © Photo: Airbus Group
    'The Time Is Ripe': UK Heads for Brexit, EU Chiefs Accelerate Plans for EU Army
    Meanwhile, Bloomberg reported that the European Commission had issued another document offering scenarios for closer defense cooperation within the EU.

    The paper was signed by two Commission Vice Presidents, Federica Mogherini and Jyrki Katainen.

    The authors of the document reaffirmed their support for the ultimate scenario of European military cooperation, including the creation of an integrated security system, conducting military operations outside NATO, the establishment of a European cybersecurity system and the revamping of Frontex, the European Border and Coast Guard Agency.

    Related:

    Trump Troubles: Norway Advocates EU Army for Better Security
    Merkel's Unwavering Stance on 2% NATO Goal Signals Push for New EU Army
    Serbia Hopes for EU, US, Russian Help in Countering Creation of Kosovo's Army
    Berlin Beware: EU Army is Chance for US, France 'to Wage Wars With Our Soldiers'
    Tags:
    war, rhetoric, troops, government, army, EU
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Great Patriotic War: A Day of Grief and Remembrance in Russia
    The Great Patriotic War: A Day of Grief and Remembrance in Russia
    Robot Manners Cartoon
    Robot Butlers, Here We Come!
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok