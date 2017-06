© Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev How WikiLeaks Has Survived While Julian Assange Has Been Holed Up in London

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) — Swedish prosecutors ended a rape probe into the whistleblower in May but he will still be held by British police for breaching bail conditions if he steps out of his hideout.

"We’ve held a series of talks and exchanged opinions… The outlook is good for [a solution], we are looking for the best possible way-out," the minister told reporters in Quito.

Assange has been living at the Ecuadorian embassy since 2012 for fear of being extradited to Sweden and from there to the United States, where he is wanted for leaking classified documents.