Merkel Calls UK Offer on Status of EU Expats 'Good Start' Despite Caution

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Prime Minister Theresa May set out her vision on the status of EU citizens late at an EU leaders' dinner in Brussels, saying those living in Britain for five years would retain all their rights to health, work and education.

The German chancellor responded by calling May’s "fair and serious" offer "a good start," but stressed "a lot remains to be done until October," according to the Deutsche Welle broadcaster.

Leaders from 28 EU member nations met in the Belgian capital for two-day summit talks, designed to bring clarity to the process of the UK's withdrawal, joint counter-terror action and climate change policy. The next EU summit will take place this fall.

Cross guarantees for over three million EU expats living in the United Kingdom and a million of UK nationals in 27 EU nations have been a thorny topic for negotiators on both sides as they began the long-awaited Brexit talks this Monday.