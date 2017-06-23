Register
    German Chancellor Angela Merkel awaits the arrival of the new European Parliament President Antonio Tajani at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, February 24, 2017.

    Merkel Calls UK Offer on Status of EU Expats 'Good Start' Despite Caution

    © REUTERS/ Hannibal Hanschke
    Europe
    German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday described UK’s plan to guarantee EU expats’ rights in the United Kingdom a good beginning, but warned much would have to be cleared up in coming months.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Prime Minister Theresa May set out her vision on the status of EU citizens late at an EU leaders' dinner in Brussels, saying those living in Britain for five years would retain all their rights to health, work and education.

    The German chancellor responded by calling May’s "fair and serious" offer "a good start," but stressed "a lot remains to be done until October," according to the Deutsche Welle broadcaster.

    Fake news
    © Photo: Pixabay
    'Depressing and Fake': Majority of Brits Don't Trust News Outlets Post Brexit
    Leaders from 28 EU member nations met in the Belgian capital for two-day summit talks, designed to bring clarity to the process of the UK's withdrawal, joint counter-terror action and climate change policy. The next EU summit will take place this fall.

    Cross guarantees for over three million EU expats living in the United Kingdom and a million of UK nationals in 27 EU nations have been a thorny topic for negotiators on both sides as they began the long-awaited Brexit talks this Monday.

    Tags:
    Theresa May, Angela Merkel, United Kingdom
