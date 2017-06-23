'Modern Barbarians': Top Russian MP Slams Poland for Toppling Soviet Monuments

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, Poland’s lower house of parliament passed amendments to its law repealing remnants of communism in the country. This would include the demolition of nearly 500 Soviet monuments that supposedly glorify communism.
In contrast, Kosachev added that he had visited the Yad Vashem memorial to the victims of the Holocaust in Jerusalem and the the Soviet War Memorial Tiergarten in Berlin, noting that Germany and Israel respect and honor the heroism and memory of the Red Army servicemen.
Poland’s decision was made on June 22, the Day of Memory and Sorrow, which honors those deceased during World War II in Russia.
