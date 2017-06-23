'Modern Barbarians': Top Russian MP Slams Poland for Toppling Soviet Monuments

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, Poland’s lower house of parliament passed amendments to its law repealing remnants of communism in the country. This would include the demolition of nearly 500 Soviet monuments that supposedly glorify communism.

"The decision of the Polish Sejm, under which nearly 500 monuments, ‘glorifying the totalitarian system,’ will be demolished, including memorials in honor of the Red Army, is in itself absolutely in line with totalitarian practices. This is practiced either by modern barbarians like the Taliban [terrorist group, outlawed in Russia] and Ukrainian Nazis, or by the countries that turned anti-Russian hysteria into a permanent element of their domestic policy," the chairman of the upper house of the Russian parliament's international affairs committee said.

In contrast, Kosachev added that he had visited the Yad Vashem memorial to the victims of the Holocaust in Jerusalem and the the Soviet War Memorial Tiergarten in Berlin, noting that Germany and Israel respect and honor the heroism and memory of the Red Army servicemen.

Poland’s decision was made on June 22, the Day of Memory and Sorrow, which honors those deceased during World War II in Russia.