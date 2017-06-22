US State Dept. Urges Russia to Use Influence to Grant Access to OSCE in Donbass

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States is urging the Russian government to use its influence with groups in eastern Ukraine to allow access to civilian monitors from the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), US Department of State spokesperson Heather Nauert said on Thursday.

"The United States calls on Russia to use its influence to end this campaign of intimidation and honor its commitment to allow free, full and safe access to the OSCE monitors," Nauert told reporters.

in February. Residents of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions held independence referendums and proclaimed the People's Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. Kiev has since been conducting a military operation, encountering stiff local resistance.

The Donbass conflict erupted in April 2014 as a local counter-reaction to the West-sponsored Maidan coup in Kiev that had toppled President Viktor Yanukovych

In February 2015, Kiev forces and Donbass independence supporters signed a peace agreement in the Belarusian capital of Minsk. The deal stipulates a full ceasefire, weapons withdrawal from the line of contact in Donbass, as well as constitutional reforms that would give a special status to the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics. Despite the agreement brokered by the Normandy Four states (Russia, France, Germany and Ukraine), the ceasefire regime is regularly violated, with both sides accusing each other of multiple breaches, undermining the terms of the accord.