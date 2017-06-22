Arms Found in Car of Paris Police Attacker Point to Large-Scale Attack Plans

© AP Photo/ Burhan Ozbiblici French Police Discover Footage Proving Paris Attacker's Links to Daesh

PARIS (Sputnik)On Monday, Dzaziri rammed a car into a Gendarmerie (armed police force) vehicle on the Champs-Elysees in the center of Paris. The attacker died at the scene, as his car, loaded with weapons and explosives, burst into flames. No one else was injured in the attack.

"The arms stock found in the car proves clearly the preparation of the terror attack which could have had dramatic consequences if not prevented," Molins was quoted as saying by the BFM TV broadcaster.

The attacker was known to French intelligence for his connections with terrorism and was marked "fiche S", as a potential security threat, Molins added.

In the attack perpetrator's car the police found two gas cans and a stock of firearms and ammunition, which, according to the prosecutor, "leaves no doubt the man was planning an act of violence".