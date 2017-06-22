Belgian PM: Brexit Talks to Reveal Possible Extent of EU-UK Cooperation

© AP Photo/ Virginia Mayo EU Council President Tusk Says 'Dreams' About UK Staying in EU

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) — During the ongoing Brexit talks between the United Kingdom and the European Union, the possible level of continuation of the intensive bilateral cooperation following the UK withdrawal from the bloc will be considered, Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel said Thursday.

Earlier in the day, European Council President Donald Tusk said that he had hoped for the reversal of the process of the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the bloc, so that the country could remain in the European alliance. Tusk noted that he was not the only one who had such aspirations.

"I consider we have to respect the choice of the United Kingdom, we will negotiate and we will see how it possible to keep a smooth cooperation on the different issues, for the economic development, for trade, but also of security," Michel told reporters prior to the summit of the EU leaders.

© REUTERS/ Chris Jackson Queen Elizabeth II: UK to Maintain Leading Role in the World After Leaving EU

The EU leaders' summit is taking place from Thursday through Friday in Brussels. The meeting will focus on such issues as international security and defense, immigration, the EU single market, as well as Brexit. The summit takes place two days after the official start of the Brexit talks.

On Monday, talks over the UK's withdrawal from the bloc officially began, and are due to be completed by March 30, 2019. According to the European Commission, the agenda of the first round of talks is to focus on the nuances of citizens rights under the withdrawal, the financial settlement, the border between Ireland and Northern Ireland, and other issues pertinent to the countries separation from the bloc.