Belgian PM: Brexit Talks to Reveal Possible Extent of EU-UK Cooperation

Earlier in the day, European Council President Donald Tusk said that he had hoped for the reversal of the process of the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the bloc, so that the country could remain in the European alliance. Tusk noted that he was not the only one who had such aspirations.
"I consider we have to respect the choice of the United Kingdom, we will negotiate and we will see how it possible to keep a smooth cooperation on the different issues, for the economic development, for trade, but also of security," Michel told reporters prior to the summit of the EU leaders.
On Monday, talks over the UK's withdrawal from the bloc officially began, and are due to be completed by March 30, 2019. According to the European Commission, the agenda of the first round of talks is to focus on the nuances of citizens rights under the withdrawal, the financial settlement, the border between Ireland and Northern Ireland, and other issues pertinent to the countries separation from the bloc.
