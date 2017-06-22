Merkel Hopes EU Summit to Bring Specific Results in Defense Policy

© AP Photo/ Martin Meissner Merkel's Conservatives Improve Lead Over Social Democrats by 5% Within Month

BERLIN (Sputnik)German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that she was hopeful the two-day EU summit, which kicked off in Brussels earlier on Thursday, would yield tangible results in the sphere of EU defense policy.

"I think that the summit will take place in an optimistic atmosphere. I hope some concrete results, including in the sphere of defense policy, will be achieved," Merkel told reporters upon her arrival in Brussels.

Apart from general EU defense policy issues, the summit's participants will also discuss different issues related to EU security, the fight against terrorism, and economic development, the German chancellor specified.

"Today, the new French president [Emmanuel Macron] will join us for the first time. I am happy with the upcoming cooperation, because I think that creativity and new impulses originating from Germany and France may bring benefits to all," Merkel added.

European Council President Donald Tusk said in his invitation letter for the EU leaders, published on Wednesday, that it was necessary to take a number of steps toward enhancing the European defense cooperation, in particular, to launch Permanent Structured Cooperation in defense.