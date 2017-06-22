Register
15:37 GMT +322 June 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline construction project

    German SPD Condemns 'Dangerous' US Nord Stream 2 Sanctions 'Directed at Germany'

    © Sputnik/ Sergey Guneev
    Europe
    Get short URL
    337590

    German opposition to the new US sanctions against Russia is mounting, after Washington took aim at Europe's energy supplies from Russia in legislation passed by senators last week.

    Leader of Germany's Social Democratic Party (SPD) Martin Schulz has criticized the latest US sanctions against Russia and called on Angela Merkel to oppose them.

    "We have seen that the US is pursuing a course in energy policy that is dangerous and is directed against Germany," Schulz told the Federal Association of German Industry (BDI).

    "Our energy supply also depends on constructive cooperation with Russia," he said, and called on German Chancellor Angela Merkel to discuss the issue with President Trump at next month's G20 summit in Hamburg.

    U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson
    © REUTERS/ Joe Skipper
    Is 'Tillerson Plan' for Ties With Russia Connected to New US Sanctions Bill?
    "We have the right to defend the industrial interests of the Federal Republic of Germany and Europe," Schulz said.

    Last week, the US Senate approved a new package of anti-Russian sanctions. These were imposed in retaliation at alleged meddling in last year's US election as well as Russia's support for the Syrian government. The sanctions include a clause that aims to stop Europe's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project by threatening sanctions against European firms involved in the project.

    The project is run by Gazprom, with its European partners Wintershall, Uniper, OMV, Shell and ENGIE. The twin 1,200 km pipeline, featuring a capacity of 55 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas, will run underneath the Baltic Sea from the Russian town of Vyborg near the Finnish border to Lubmin, near Greifswald in Germany.   

    The construction runs roughly parallel to the existing Nord Stream pipeline, which began operating in 2011. In 2016, the Nord Stream Pipeline operated at 80 per cent of its annual capacity of 55 bcm, delivering 43.8 bcm of natural gas to consumers in the EU.

    The planned Nord Stream 2 project
    © Photo: downloads-free.ga
    The planned Nord Stream 2 project
    On Thursday, chairman of Gazprom's board of directors Viktor Zubkov said that European partners remain committed to the project, in spite of the US legislation, which has yet to be approved by the White House.

    "I think that Europe is very interested in this commercial project. Some very big companies have signed the financing agreement, it is already in motion, the money is coming and it would be absolutely wrong to step back. Therefore, I believe that common sense will prevail; Europe really should receive this amount of gas, a stable 55 billion cubic meters per year. I think that the project will go ahead," Zubkov said, RIA Novosti reported.

    Germany and Austria have reacted strongly to the sanctions, which were decided unilaterally and without any discussion with Washington's allies in Europe.

    LNG plant construction
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    European Commission Clears Russia-UK-Germany LNG Services Joint Venture
    Germany's Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel and Austria's Chancellor Christian Kern called them a threat to Europe's energy supplies which would put thousands of jobs on the line.

    "Threatening German, Austrian and other European enterprises with penalties on the US market only because they take part in gas supply projects such as Nord Stream 2 together with Russia or finance them, is adding an absolutely new and highly negative aspect to relations between the US and Europe," they said in a joint statement released by the German Foreign Ministry.

    German and Austrian businesses have also called for the loosening of anti-Russian sanctions.

    On Wednesday, the president of the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber, Christoph Leitl, said that the economy should be used as a tool to help bolster cooperation between nations, not utilized as a political weapon.

    "When politics is not able to find a solution, the economy is used as a weapon. But the economy should alleviate tensions instead of creating them," Leitl said at the Russian-Austrian business council as it marked its 10th anniversary.

    Tags:
    anti-Russian sanctions, senate, sanctions, Christian Kern, Sigmar Gabriel, Martin Schulz, United States, EU, Austria, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Human's Best Friends: Winners of the Dog Photographer of the Year Contest
    Human's Best Friends: Winners of the Dog Photographer of the Year Contest
    Lip Service
    Hollow Promises
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok