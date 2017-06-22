Paris Regrets Attack on Russia's Rosoboronexport Delegate at Paris Air Show

© AP Photo/ Michel Euler Russian Embassy Hands Note to Paris Over Attack on Military Export Agency Chief Delegate

PARIS (Sputnik) – Sergey Kornev, Rosoboronexport's chief delegate, was en route from the air show late on Tuesday when his vehicle came under attack in Saint-Denis, north of Paris. Russia's Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation said Wednesday that Kornev was slightly injured but did not require hospitalization.

"We regret this incident into which an investigation was launched straight away. We shall inform the Russian authorities of its results," Giorgini told a briefing.