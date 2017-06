BRUSSELS (Sputnik) — He noted "it is quite visible no political support" was displayed after three to four public meetings with the Nord Stream 2 consortium.

"[There] is a still existing discussion on the topic and the European Parliament would like to be very much involved in all the decisions which are connected to the Nord Stream 2," Buzek said at a briefing on Ukraine's partnership with the EU.

"We should be also consistent as the European Union, so there is no support for such a project like Nord Stream 2 in the European Parliament," Buzek said.