EU Council President Tusk Says 'Dreams' About UK Staying in EU

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) — President of the European Council Donald Tusk said Thursday that he dreamed about the reversal of the process of the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union, so that the country could remain in the alliance.

"Some of my British friends have even asked me if Brexit can be reversed and if there is an outcome where Britain could stay in the EU. I told them the European Union was built on dreams that seemed impossible to achieve. Who knows, you can say that I am a dreamer but I am not the only one," Tusk told the reporters ahead of the two-day meetings of the heads of European states.

The summit of the EU leaders is scheduled to take place from Thursday-Friday in Brussels. The meeting will focus on such issues as international security and defense, immigration, the EU single market, as well as Brexit. The summit takes place two days after the official start of the Brexit talks, which are due to be completed by March 30, 2019.

The agenda of the first round of negotiations is set to be focused on citizens’ rights, the border between Ireland and Northern Ireland, as well as financial settlements and other separation issues.