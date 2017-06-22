Register
13:05 GMT +322 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Migrant reads a newspaper in a public library (File)

    Not OK in My Book! EU Migrants, Roma Blacklisted in Swedish Library

    © AP Photo/ Markus Schreiber
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Refugee and Migrant Crisis in Europe (153)
    312020

    Sweden's Chancellor of Justice (JK) has launched a preliminary investigation into a public library in the city of Karlstad which is suspected of refusing to lend books to migrants and Roma and possibly violating Swedish library law, which stipulates everyone's equal right to borrow books.

    Roma family
    © AP Photo/ Vadim Ghirda
    Sweden Says Sorry for 'Roma Registry,' Recompenses Victims
    Last week, the Swedish daily Dagens Nyheter revealed that Karlstad City Library had put together a blacklist of migrants and Roma. The newspaper claimed the list to be used for liming the lending of books, movies and music, despite the fact that Swedish law clearly states that everyone is entitled to access to the library services.

    According to Dagens Nyheter, library cards issued to EU migrants without a permanent home address in Sweden were coded in a way to specifically prevent the use of the library's core facilities, such as the lending of books, movies and music. Instead, the restricted card holders could only make use of the library's computers and take advantage of the on-site offerings. All in all, the blacklist reportedly featured 120 persons "with Romanian or Roma-sounding names."

    The new library law, which was updated in 2014, stipulates that library services should be made available to everyone, as opposed to "all citizens," as stated before. During the preparation of the law, the Swedish government explained that the availability of libraries should not be limited on the basis of citizenship.

    Karlstad City Library denied the allegations of blacklisting and defended the restricted cards with the fact that the library would be unable to send a bill if a book is delayed or never returned.

    Nalen Bar Stockholm
    © Flickr/ Bengt Nyman
    We Don't Serve Your Kind Around Here! Swedish Nightclubs Bounce Migrants
    According to Karlstad City Library director Åsa Hansen, the restricted group would still enjoy the opportunity of reading books on the spot. She also noted that the group never borrowed books.

    "They usually come here to use the computer, watch movies or listen to music. There has been no demand from EU migrants to borrow home books," Åsa Hansen said. She also called this group "special" in terms of attention needed. "It's a group we have to provide some extra help to. Sometimes, we have difficulties understanding each other. They can neither speak nor write [Swedish]," Åsa Hansen explained.

    Nevertheless, the library's actions were criticized by Swedish discrimination experts alongside Democracy Minister Alice Bah-Kuhnke, who called the situation "very worrying."

    "It is very remarkable that they have gathered a certain group of people in a special register. This in itself is a clear sign of discrimination," Johanna Westeson of Amnesty Sweden told Dagens Nyheter. She also slammed the statements made by the library director as a clear example of an aggressive and prejudiced attitude. According to her, libraries play a particularly important role in society, not least for the exposed and marginalized groups.

    Westeson stressed the fact that EU migrants were completely legitimate in Sweden thanks to the EU's free movement, yet habitually encounter discriminating restrictions in various Swedish institutions.

    Topic:
    Refugee and Migrant Crisis in Europe (153)

    Related:

    For the Ladies: Sweden Spends Millions Rooting Out Gender Bias in Ukraine
    Lap Dance Instead of Deportation: 'Underage' Refugees Thrive in Sweden
    Blind Spot: Swedish Discrimination Ombudsman Gets Reported for Discrimination
    It's Official: Most Refugee 'Children' in Sweden Revealed to Be Adults
    Tags:
    discrimination, library, migrant crisis, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Human's Best Friends: Winners of the Dog Photographer of the Year Contest
    Human's Best Friends: Winners of the Dog Photographer of the Year Contest
    Lip Service
    Hollow Promises
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok