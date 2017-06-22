French President Macron 'Respects Vladimir Putin' Despite Some Disagreements

MADRID (Sputnik) — Macron said in an interview on Wednesday that he respects Putin despite the disagreements they have over some issues including the situation in Ukraine.
In May, Macron received Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Versailles Palace outside Paris. Even though no breakthrough was made during the talks, Putin and Macron discussed a wide spectrum of bilateral relations and the most pressing issues on international agenda, in particular, the situations in Ukraine and Syria. Upon bilateral negotiations in Versailles that the Russian leader characterized as 'honest,' Macron noted that the most important challenges cannot be resolved without dialogue with Russia.
All comments
Show new comments (0)