Belgian Police Detain Four People Linked to Brussels Train Station Bomber

Brussels Blast Perpetrator Sympathized With Daesh, Made Bomb at Home

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) — The suspects are believed to have communicated with the bomber, Oussama Zariouh, on a regular basis, Belgium’s newspaper Le Soir said, citing the federal prosecution.

Detentions were made during Wednesday night searches in three Brussels municipalities. One suspect was from the notorious district of Molenbeek, home to Zariouh and several jihadists involved in the 2015 Paris attacks and 2016 airport and metro blasts in the Belgian capital.

Tuesday’s explosion did not injure passengers whom the attacker approach before detonating a bomb hidden in his luggage. He was gunned down by soldiers after he lurched toward them shouting "God is great" in Arabic. The incident is being treated as a terrorist attack.