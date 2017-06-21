Contact Group on Ukraine Agrees on Donbass Ceasefire From June 24

DONETSK (Sputnik) — The Trilateral Contact Group on Ukraine agreed on a ceasefire from 00-00 June 24, the truce should last until August 31, the press service of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic's plenipotentiary representative at the Minsk talks Denis Pushilin said Wednesday.

"Participants of the Contact Group supported the idea of ​​the so-called 'grain ceasefire' — a ceasefire regime for harvesting, starting from 00-00 on June 24. According to the proposal, the truce should last until August 31. However, the negotiators expressed the hope that the silence will last longer," Pushilin's spokeswoman Viktoria Talakina wrote on Facebook.

Ukrainian envoy Leonid Kuchma's spokeswoman Daria Olifer wrote on Facebook following the Contact Group's meeting in Minsk that Kiev confirmed the agreement to cease fire in Donbas from June 24.