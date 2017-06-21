Brussels Blast Perpetrator Sympathized With Daesh, Made Bomb at Home

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) — On Tuesday, the Belgian military neutralized a man, who carried out a small explosion at the central train station of Brussels.

"Some signs, as it seems, evidence that the suspect was a sympathizer of the Daesh terrorist organization," the statement read.

The perpetrator of the blast in the Brussels train station likely made the bomb himself at home.

"According to the results of the searches carried out in the home of suspect O.Z. in Molenbeek-Saint-Jean, he likely made the bomb there. In particular, chemical components and materials which could be used to make explosives were found there," the prosecutors said.