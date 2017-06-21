Serbia Opposition Slams Vucic for Instructions on Foreign Policy

© AP Photo/ Darko Vojinovic Serbian Dveri Movement Fears Ties With Moscow to Worsen Under New Pro-European Leadership

BERLIN (Sputnik) — Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has violated the country’s constitution by instructing the prime minister nominee, Ana Brnabic, on foreign policy matters as foreign affairs are solely the government's prerogative, a representative of the conservative Democratic Party of Serbia (DSS), Aleksandar Popovic, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

On June 15, Vucic proposed the candidacy of Brnabic for the position of prime minister after he himself left the post for the presidential office. Announcing his decision, Vucic said that he had instructed Brnabic to refrain from targeting Russia with sanctions, and ensure that the relations between Belgrade and Moscow, as well as Beijing, would be strengthened.

“The [Serbian] government is running foreign policy of the country, so President [Aleksandar Vucic] is violating the Constitution by making remarks on "instructions" given to prime minister designate,” Popovic said.

Despite President Vucic’s declared opposition to the introduction of anti-Russian sanctions, Serbia's foreign policy will remain pro-Western, according to the politician.

“The Serbian government under Aleksandar Vucic was pursuing pro-Western policy… So, nothing will change. Policy will stay the same, no matter who is prime minister,” Popovic explained.

Brnabic currently serves as the minister of state administration and local government. The nomination still has to be approved by the parliament in a simple majority vote.

The parliamentary vote is expected by June 23 and Brnabic may struggle to win the majority. Brnabic’s failure to get enough votes could lead to new parliamentary elections in Serbia.

Vucic’s inauguration is due to take place on Friday.