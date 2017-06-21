Kiev's Donbass Plan: 'Changing Blockade to a Full-Scale Military Operation'

MINSK (Sputnik) — The Kiev-proposed draft law on reintegration of Donbass is an attempt to create an alternative to the Minsk agreements, instead of a political settlement, emphasis is placed on a military solution to the conflict, Russia's envoy to the Trilateral Contact Group on Ukraine Boris Gryzlov said Wednesday after the group's meeting.

"According to available information, this bill being drafted in Kiev is aimed at creating a certain alternative to the UN-approved Minsk agreements" and "does not envision the fulfillment of the most important terms of the Minsk agreements, namely, the special status of Donbass, amnesty and holding of elections," Gryzlov said.

He added that the draft law did not stipulate a comprehensive political solution to the problem.

"Obviously, this law is promoted by Ukraine's 'party of war'. It is a daring attempt to change the tactic of Donbass blockade to a full-scale military operation," Gryzlov said.

Viktor Yanukovych in February. Residents of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions held independence referendums and proclaimed the People's Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. Kiev has since been conducting a military operation, encountering stiff local resistance.

In February 2015, Kiev forces and Donbass independence supporters signed a peace agreement in the Belarusian capital of Minsk. The deal stipulates a full ceasefire, weapons withdrawal from the line of contact in Donbass, as well as constitutional reforms that would give a special status to the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics. Despite the agreement brokered by the Normandy Four states (Russia, France, Germany and Ukraine), the ceasefire regime is regularly violated, with both sides accusing each other of multiple breaches, undermining the terms of the accord.