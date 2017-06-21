Register
17:22 GMT +321 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Prime Ministers of the four central European countries of the so-called Visegrad Group, Slovakia's Robert Fico, left, Hungary's Viktor Orban, second left, Poland's Beata Szydlo and Czech's Republic's Bohuslav Sobotka, right, shake hands during a ceremony of transferring the presidency of the Visegrad Group from Poland to Hungary, at the Royal Castle in Warsaw, Poland, Monday, June 19, 2017

    Iron (Refugee) Curtain: Visegrad Group Stands Up to Brussels on Refugee Issue

    © AP Photo/ Alik Keplicz
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Refugees of Discord: EU Commission Threatens Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland With Sanctions (8)
    0 485110

    Political analyst Vladimir Ardaev outlines why, over a decade after joining Western institutions including the European Union and NATO, the countries of Central and Eastern Europe continue to rebel against their Western partners' directives on the refugee issue.

    On Tuesday, Warsaw's Royal Castle hosted the summit of the Visegrad Four (V4) group of countries, with the prime ministers of Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic in attendance for the ceremonial handoff of the V4 presidency from Poland to Hungary.

    A novelty of this year's summit was that V4 leaders were joined by the leaders of the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg – three of the EU's oldest and most respected members. 

    Together, the V4 and Benelux leaders discussed the consequences of Brexit, the refugee crisis, relations with Russia and the need to reform the EU. Observers took note of the fact that in spite of the historic nature of this inter-EU 'East-West' mini-summit, no major decisions were made or agreements signed, with the meeting ending following a formal exchange of views.

    (L-R) Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel, Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Poland's Prime Minister Beata Szydlo, Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Belgium's Prime Minister Charles Michel and Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka pose for a family photo during a meeting of the prime ministers of the Visegrad Group and Benelux countries in Warsaw, Poland, June 19, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Agencja Gazeta/Slawomir Kaminski
    (L-R) Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel, Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Poland's Prime Minister Beata Szydlo, Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Belgium's Prime Minister Charles Michel and Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka pose for a family photo during a meeting of the prime ministers of the Visegrad Group and Benelux countries in Warsaw, Poland, June 19, 2017

    In fact, veteran RIA Novosti political observer Vladimir Ardaev wrote that the V4 summit not only failed to make a much-needed breakthrough over the differences between the Central and Eastern European countries and Brussels, but may have only exacerbated them as well.

    Presidential palace in Warsaw
    CC BY-SA 2.0 / mw238 /
    Create and Rule: What's Behind Poland's Idea for a Central-European Federation
    Founded in 1991, the V4's formal aims include cultural, political, military, economic and energy cooperation. In 2004, when its four member countries were admitted into the EU, the association gained a new importance –helping to ease the former Eastern Bloc states' process of European integration.

    The Benelux countries, on the other hand, have been at the heart of the Western European project for European integration from its inception, becoming members of the European Coal and Steel Community, then the European Community, and in 1993, the European Union itself.

    On the eve of Tuesday's summit, V4 members Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic were facing a serious problem with Brussels. Namely, just days earlier, the European Commission opened sanctions procedures against the three countries for their non-compliance with EU legislation on refugee quotas.

    The Czechs had taken in just 12 refugees from the quota of 2,600 which Brussels had given them. According to the country's Ministry of Internal Affairs, Prague has no plans to take in any more up to the end of the year, even though the EC's deadline runs out in September. Hungary and Poland reacted in a similar fashion, rejecting Brussels' quotas and defying the European Commission's threat of sanctions. If implemented, the sanctions may mean a reduction to the countries' grant funding, as well as fines.

    Refugees walk from railway station in Hegyeshalom in Hungary toward the Austrian border.
    © AFP 2017/ Vladimir Simicek
    Refugees walk from railway station in Hegyeshalom in Hungary toward the Austrian border.

    Only incensed further by Brussels' warnings, V4 members have so far refused to back down. Czech President Milos Zeman accused Brussels of the "manipulation of [Czech] statehood." Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban went further, suggesting that Brussels bureaucrats were "openly on the side of terrorists". On Monday, Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo said that the recent wave of terror attacks in Europe was caused by an irresponsible migration policy. Budapest has declared that it is starting legal procedures against Brussels, with Warsaw saying it intends to do the same.

    Aerial view from a helium balloon shows downtown Warsaw and the Vistula River with the Swietokrzyski Bridge.
    © AFP 2017/ JANEK SKARZYNSKI
    Warsaw Brushes Off EU Commission's 'Unjustified' Threats on Accepting Refugees
    In response to the Eastern European countries' cageyness, the EU's Western European members have begun promoting the idea of a 'two-speed Europe', with some officials and commentators even coming to question the utility of the EU's 2004 enlargement into Eastern Europe. The 'two-speed Europe' idea promotes the deepening of European integration only for its Western European members, while the bloc's southern and eastern member states are given time to catch up to their Western neighbors' levels of socio-economic development. The EU's Eastern European members have condemned 'two-speed Europe', warning that the concept would weaken Europe's common market and the union project itself.

    At Tuesday's V4 summit, migration was one of the main topics on the agenda, and turned out to be the main point of contention between the V4 members and their Benelux guests. President Orban outlined a difference in approach taken by Western European and Central and Eastern European countries. "We have differing approaches to migration policy. There are states which have said they did not want to change the national composition of their countries. Other countries, living in a more heterogeneous reality, advocated a different position," he said.

    Shortly after the summit's final press conference, Orban went further, saying that "it will be difficult for the countries of the EU to reach a common position" on immigration. "We can agree on some particular elements. But I doubt whether we can ever develop a common migration policy," he stressed.

    Irreconcilable Differences?

    Migrants stand behind a fence at the VIAL detention center on the island of Chios where migrants and refugees arrived after the March 20 EU-Turkey deal are kept, on April 4, 2016
    © AFP 2017/ LOUISA GOULIAMAKI
    Hungarian PM Casts Doubt Over EU's Ability to Create 'Common Migration Policy'
    According to Vladimir Ardaev, Tuesday's expanded format V4 summit, and the continued disagreement between East and West on the refugee issue, served to demonstrate a sense of retrenchment, and what appear to be increasingly irreconcilable differences between Brussels and the EU's eastern member states. In fact, the analyst suggested that "the Warsaw summit very eloquently characterizes the state of the EU as a whole today. Disagreements on a problem as acute as the migrant crisis, and the contradictions it causes…are too obvious and are becoming more and more irreconcilable."

    Therefore, the analyst noted that "the hope that the meeting of the EU's 'old-timer' member states and its 'young whippersnapper' partners could lead to a consensus on all positions was in principle untenable. Then again, Prime Minister Szydlo, the summit's organizer, had no illusions in this regard. In her words, the important thing was to 'raise dialogue to a new level' – that is, from the level of foreign ministers to the level of heads of government." 

    On that front, Ardaev noted, Tuesday's negotiations could be seen as a qualified success. "Participants even said that this was the beginning of a new format on negotiations within the framework of the EU."

    Now, the question seems to be whether the V4 will be able to continue to use their newfound negotiating platform, perhaps as a way to try negotiate a way out of its members' squabble with Brussels on the refugee issue.

    Topic:
    Refugees of Discord: EU Commission Threatens Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland With Sanctions (8)

    Related:

    Create and Rule: What's Behind Poland's Idea for a Central-European Federation
    Russians Again? Why Poland Spends Hefty Sums on Its Defense Spending
    Hungarian PM Casts Doubt Over EU's Ability to Create 'Common Migration Policy'
    EU Begins Infringement Procedures Against Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland
    Warsaw Brushes Off EU Commission's 'Unjustified' Threats on Accepting Refugees
    Wave of Terror Acts in EU Caused by Irresponsible Migration Policy - Polish PM
    Hungary Ready to Challenge EU Commission’s Sanctions Over Migrants in Court
    Tags:
    expert analysis, summit, negotiations, Benelux, Visegrad Group (V4) countries, European Union, Hungary, Czech Republic, Europe, Poland, Slovakia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Human's Best Friends: Winners of the Dog Photographer of the Year Contest
    Human's Best Friends: Winners of the Dog Photographer of the Year Contest
    Lip Service
    Hollow Promises
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok