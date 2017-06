© Sputnik/ Igor Zarembo Russia Intercepts US Aircraft Over Baltic Sea Amid Massive NATO Drills - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)US Army Europe head Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges said the planning is underway to reinforce NATO's eastern flank with the US paratroopers, Stars and Stripes reported. They will be stationed in Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday that Russia will inform Western countries of its joint military exercises dubbed Zapad-2017 ("West-2017") with Belarus via diplomatic channels.

He added that the September 14-20 drills across Russia's northwest and Belarus would involve "considerably fewer personnel and equipment than in similar NATO maneuvers in Europe."