Register
17:23 GMT +321 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Floral tributes for the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire are left outside the Notting Hill Methodist Church, in London, Britain June 20, 2017.

    The Real Bridge Over Troubled Water: Local Church Calms Grenfell Tower Storm

    © REUTERS/ Marko Djurica
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10020

    It's been days, but for the residents of Grenfell Tower it probably feels a lot longer, since news that a West London Tower block had gone up in flames and not everyone was able to escape dominated the headlines.

    In the hours following the fire, families and friends of people who lived in Grenfell Tower tower frantically walked the streets near Notting Hill, handing out missing people's posters and pinning them to shop windows, all in the hope that their loved ones would be found safe and sound. 

    British pounds
    CC0 / Pixabay /
    Grenfell Tower Insurance Payout Could Be Biggest in European History at $1Bln

    The Metropolitan Police recently announced the number of dead has increased to 79.

    As hopes of finding loved ones alive fade, it is clear that Wednesday, June 14, will be a day nobody in the UK will forget.

    Those who watched the Tower burn into the late hours of the evening, and firemen frantically trying to put out the blaze, questions on how the community would move forward were raised.

    Since the catastrophic fire at Grenfell Tower there has been mounting criticism of the government's response and support for survivors, which has appeared haphazard, poorly coordinated and lacking in leadership.

    Pictures of people missing in the Grenfell apartment tower fire are seen stuck to a post box in North Kensington, London, Britain, June 18, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Neil Hall
    Pictures of people missing in the Grenfell apartment tower fire are seen stuck to a post box in North Kensington, London, Britain, June 18, 2017.

    However, the local churches were the ones who stepped up and offered a hand to those in need.

    In the community where Grenfell Tower once stood, two churches came out to support the people and give hope to those suffering.

    Notting Hill Methodist Church was one of them, and over the last week they have relied solely on volunteers.

    Michael Ivatt, Connexional team member at the church, said that they responded in the only way they knew how, also make sure the response time was as quick as possible.

    "The church here is the first one you come to outside the Grenfell Tower, so a lot of people recognized this as part of the community. As soon as they realized there was a problem, people came and volunteered their time. So we responded very quickly," Mr. Ivatt told Sputnik.

    According to Mr. Ivatt the church had around 40 volunteers who helped them in the days following the fire, however as things began to calm the numbers decreased to around 15 people.

    "We have people looking after flowers and providing support for those who are grieving, as well as street parties providing emotional help. We are looking at dealing with the individuals who will need to grieve, as they have lost friends and family and there are those who witnessed people dying."

    The burnt out remains of the Grenfell apartment tower are seen in North Kensington, London, Britain, June 18, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Neil Hall
    The burnt out remains of the Grenfell apartment tower are seen in North Kensington, London, Britain, June 18, 2017.

    Mr. Ivatt acknowledges that in the weeks to come there will be key milestones, such as when the first funerals take place, and this will no doubt bring a return of emotion. However, he also believes that what is vital now is how the church is able to support the community in the long-term.

    Mr. Ivatt sees them as playing a crucial role in helping to rebuild the trust between the residents and the government.

    "Simple things like facilitating meetings and a place where community leaders can come together and talk openly. We can provide that line of communication between the community and the local authority [government]. The way in which this has been handled has meant that there is no trust between the community and the government," Mr. Ivatt told Sputnik.

    A woman wipes away tears as others pray during a service at a church near the Grenfell apartment tower in North Kensington, London, Britain, June 18, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Neil Hall TPX
    A woman wipes away tears as others pray during a service at a church near the Grenfell apartment tower in North Kensington, London, Britain, June 18, 2017.

    Mr. Ivatt said that the mood since the event of the fire has been quieter, and that things are calming down but in general, the community is still shaky about what has happened. There is still anger, but the church and its volunteers are trying to help the people to channel this anger into something positive, as there is still so much to do.

    "The learning for all organizations is that there has to be a plan. Where people are suddenly homeless and vulnerable, it doesn't matter what the cause is, you have to react to it timely. We didn't ask too many questions, we just got up and running," Mr. Ivatt told Sputnik. 

    Related:

    Grenfell Tower Insurance Payout Could Be Biggest in European History at $1Bln
    London Mayor Says Residential Towers Like Grenfell May Be Gradually Demolished
    France Offers UK Assistance in Grenfell Tower Fire Investigation
    UK Prime Minister Slams London Grenfell Tower Fire Victims’ Support on Ground
    Tags:
    help, support, volunteers, church, fire, Grenfell Tower, Grenfell Tower fire, United Kingdom, London
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Human's Best Friends: Winners of the Dog Photographer of the Year Contest
    Human's Best Friends: Winners of the Dog Photographer of the Year Contest
    Lip Service
    Hollow Promises
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok