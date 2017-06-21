Register
14:20 GMT +321 June 2017
Live
    Search
    People pass through an underground passage with graffiti on the wall that reads: Free Kosovo, Free Balkan, Death for NATO, in Belgrade, Serbia (File)

    'Irreconcilable and Humiliating': Why Serbian Students Oppose Joining NATO, EU

    © AP Photo/ Darko Vojinovic
    Europe
    Get short URL
    119550

    A recent survey revealed that the overwhelming majority of students at the University of Belgrade (88%) oppose Serbia's accession to NATO, while nearly 40 percent said that they would not vote for Serbia's membership in the EU. Sputnik Serbia discussed the results and the reasons behind such voting with retired professors from the university.

    On Tuesday, the Center for International Public Policy, a Serbian think-tank, revealed the results of a recent survey it conducted of the students of the University of Belgrade.

    The Center surveyed 1,323 students from 38 faculties on Serbia's accession to NATO and the EU and on the country's foreign policy.

    The Students Square, in the centre of Belgrade, with the Captain Miša's Mansion, built in 1863 and now the seat of the University of Belgrade
    CC BY 2.0 / Klovovi / University of Belgrade
    The Students Square, in the centre of Belgrade, with the Captain Miša's Mansion, built in 1863 and now the seat of the University of Belgrade

    An overwhelming majority, 88 percent, believe their home country should not join NATO.

    Nearly 40 percent (39.7) said they would not vote for Serbia's membership in the EU, while 28.9 percent would vote in favor of the EU membership. Others either did not have any stance on the issue (22.4 percent) or said that they would not turn out for such a vote (a little over eight percent).

    Meanwhile, 50 percent believe the country won't be accepted into the bloc. 24 percent think this will happen, while 26 percent have no established opinion on this.

    In this Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016 photo, a worker passes by a rescue mission van in a warehouse in a Russian-Serbian Humanitarian Center near an airport in the town of Nis, Serbia
    © AP Photo/ Darko Vojinovic
    US Encircles Russia With Military Base Network While Insisting on 'Russian Threat'
    A little under 50 percent of those surveyed think the main obstacle to Serbia becoming an EU member is the question of the status of Kosovo and Metohija.

    Sputnik Serbia discussed the results of the poll with Kosta Cavoski, a legal scholar and retired professor from the University of Belgrade, who explained that it dates back to the 1999 NATO bombings of Yugoslavia, which violated international law.

    It would have been strange to hope for something good from the Alliance, and the accession to such a bloc would have looked "ridiculous and humiliating," he said.

    Srbijanka Turajlic, a retired professor from the University of Belgrade who had specialized in electrical engineering, also suggested that such negative attitudes towards NATO could be explained by the period of aggression of the Alliance, which students might not remember themselves, but might certainly know through reports, narration and personal accounts of the witnesses.

    Serbian nationalist politician Vojislav Seselj (R) surrounded by his supporters holds a burning NATO flag during an anti-government rally on March 24, 2015, in front of the building of the former federal Interior Ministry in Belgrade
    © AFP 2017/ ANDREJ ISAKOVIC
    Serbia to Sue NATO Over Damage Caused by 1999 Bombing of Yugoslavia
    On the other hand, she said, it is typical for young people to be against any military alliances. Besides, in Serbia, there were no serious discussions on the positive and negative consequences of the country's accession to NATO. The answers are therefore guided by emotions and not by any rational arguments.

    The results on the EU membership, she said, can also be explained by the students themselves being uninformed.

    "The same very students would respond positively to a question of whether they want to leave Serbia for the European Union, which they don't want to join, or to the US. It means that there is no adequate dialogue on the future of Serbia in the country," Srbijanka Turajlic told Sputnik.

    Kosta Cavoski however does not agree to this. He thinks that the reason for such a disappointment of students in their home country is clear acknowledgment that Serbia won't be admitted to the EU, as Brussels have every intention to admit the self-proclaimed state of Kosovan Albanians.

    Montenegrin Army soldiers fire artillery look at the Montenegro flag during preparations on the eve of Independence day, on May 20, 2010 in Cetinje
    © AFP 2017/ SAVO PRELEVIC
    Favor for Favor: Montenegro Pays the Price for NATO Entry by Spoiling Ties With Russia, Serbia
    "As this so-called state won't be ready for access to the EU for at least a decade, it is only too clear that Serbia won't be admitted either. Besides, Serbia's accession implies that it should recognize the existence of an independent state and UN members on its territory," he said.

    Kosta Cavoski called these  "irreconcilable and humiliating conditions" and said  that students are well aware of it, thus they are against Serbia's accession into the EU. Moreover, nobody has ever reported on the improvement of a situation in a country after its Euro-integration.

    Both professors also commented on the intensified pro-European narrative in the Serbian media. Professor Turajlic called it a formality and noted that the Serbian media more reports on how the EU "tortures Serbia and lays down new conditions for it."

    Professor Cavoski, however, said that there is more pro-EU propaganda from Brussels.

    "This propaganda is working, however, you can't always deceive people. The students are the first to start doubting whether they are being deceived. They think independently and they don't have any obligations to stick to," he concluded.

    Tags:
    NATO accession, EU-accession, University of Belgrade, NATO, European Union, Europe, Serbia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ladies of Steel: Miss SA Xtreme Bodybuilding Show
    Ladies of Steel: Miss SA Xtreme Bodybuilding Show
    Poroshenko Goes to Washington
    Mr. Poroshenko Goes to Washington
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok