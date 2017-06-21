Register
14:20 GMT +321 June 2017
    Police lead away a suspect from an apartment block during a raid in which they arrested a 32-year-old Moroccan they said was highly radicalised, in Madrid, Spain June 21, 2017

    Spanish Police Detain Daesh Member, Two Terror Suspects in Madrid

    Europe
    Three people in Madrid, including the Daesh member, were arrested by Spanish police over terror links, according to the statement of the Spanish Interior Ministry.

    Islamic State group pins are on display at an Islamic bookstore where books about Islam, militant Islamic leaders and Islamic flags are displayed in the Fatih district of Istanbul, Monday, Oct. 13, 2014
    Morocco, Spain Dismantle Daesh Cell in Counter-Terror Operation
    MADRID (Sputnik) — Spanish national police have detained three people in Madrid on suspicion of terrorist activities, including a member of the terrorist organization Islamic State (ISIL or Daesh, banned in Russia), the Spanish Interior Ministry said on Wednesday.

    According to the ministry's statement, a 32-year-old man of Moroccan descent residing in the capital, is "in advanced state of radicalization."

    "[The detainee] presents an extremely dangerous profile similar to that of the terrorists implicated in recent terrorist attacks in the United Kingdom and France and is considered a clear threat to national security," the Interior Ministry said.

    In particular, this individual has been engaged in an exhaustive study of official training materials by Daesh, compiled numerous jihadism manuals, such as a suicide terrorist manual and electronic jihad manual.

    The police have established his social network links with Daesh militants in the Syrian-Iraqi conflict zone. The suspect also tried to recruit his friends in Spain.

    Spanish National Police (File)
    Police Detain Two Men in Spain, One in Morocco Over Links to Daesh
    The other two individuals detained by the police are also Moroccans, aged 38 and 33, who lived in the same house with the main suspect and might have been subjected to recruitment by him.

    Since June 26, 2015, when Spain raised the anti-terrorism alert level to four out of five, the security forces have arrested 172 jihadi terrorists in security operations both in Spain and abroad.

    The security operations are carried out under the framework of the fight against jihadist terrorism designed by the Spanish intelligence services, and are focused on the rapid detection and neutralization of individuals whose radicalization is at a dangerous stage.

    Since the beginning of the year, terrorist activity has increased in Europe. In the last months, the United Kingdom has undergone four major attacks in London and Manchester, taking the lives of over 35 people. France has been hit by six minor attacks, all qualified as terror, killing at least 2 people.

    On Tuesday, a bomb exploded in the central station of Brussels, with the police informing that the suicide bomber detonated the explosive belt he was wearing, with no injuries incurred besides the suicide bomber himself.

