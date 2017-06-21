'The Worst Was Avoided': Brussels Train Station Terrorist's Identity Established

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Tuesday, the Belgian military neutralized the man, who carried out a small explosion at the central train station of Brussels.

"The terrorist was identified," Jambon told RTBF broadcaster without specifying the name of the attacker.

The attacker planned to carry out a bigger explosion and had a powerful explosive device, but failed to do so, Jambon added.

"The worst was avoided," the Belgian interior minister noted.

The Belgian Federal Prosecutor's office qualified the incident as an act of terrorism.