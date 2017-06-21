Register
    Ukrainian Armed Forces receive 141 units of military machinery

    Poroshenko Claims Negotiated Defensive Weapons for Ukraine With Trump

    © Photo: President of the Ukraine Press-Service
    Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko claimed he had "very effective negotiations" with US President Donald Trump on supplying Ukraine with defensive weapons.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Poroshenko said Wednesday that he negotiated defensive weapons for Ukraine with US President Donald Trump.

    "We had a very effective negotiations for defensive weapons. We talked that we don't need to attack anybody but we want to have an effective mechanism to defend by radioelectronic warfare, by drones, by everything," Poroshenko told FOX news broadcaster in an interview, commenting on his Tuesday meeting with Trump.

    US special forces instructor, left, trains Ukrainian soldiers at the military training ground in Ukraine's Khmelnitsk region Saturday, Nov. 21, 2015
    © AP Photo/ Aleksandr Shulman
    Ukraine Parliament's Idea to Deploy US Forces in Country Risky, Russian MP Says
    Since 2014, the United States has provided Ukraine with $600 million in military assistance, including training, equipment and reform advisory effort, according to the US Department of Defense.

    In September 2016, the US House approved legislation to allow the supply of lethal "defensive" weapons to Ukraine, but the law still needs to be approved by the US Senate and signed by the US president.

    Pentagon spokesperson Capt. Jeff Davis said in May that the Trump administration has not outlined any changes to the policy of not providing lethal weapons to Ukraine.

    U.S. President Donald Trump (R) meets with Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. June 20, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst
    Poroshenko Calls US a 'Co-Sponsor' of Ukraine's 'Success' Story
    On Tuesday, US Department of Defense spokesperson Capt. Jeff Davis said that the United States did not rule out the possibility of supplying Ukraine with defensive lethal weapons in the future.

    Russian officials have repeatedly warned that Washington providing Ukraine with weapons will only escalate violence and will lead to more bloodshed.

    The Ukrainian government has been conducting a military operation in the country's eastern regions since April 2014, after local residents refused to recognize the new government in Kiev. In February 2015, Kiev and the Donbas militias signed a ceasefire deal. Despite the agreement, both sides have been reporting violations of the ceasefire.

