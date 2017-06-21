French FM Evades Question Why Sputnik, RT Denied Accreditation in Macron HQ

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — In May, French President Emmanuel Macron said that RT broadcaster and Sputnik news agency were denied access to his campaign headquarters due to "spread of false information."
"The president of the [French] Republic [Macron] expressed himself regarding this issue. He said what he wanted to say. You probably do not think that I will contradict my president today, when I am in Moscow," Le Drian said after holding talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
Sputnik and RT's editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan repeatedly stressed that not a single example of spreading misinformation by the Russian media was ever provided by Macron's team.
