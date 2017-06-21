Poroshenko Presents Proposals on US Involvement in Donbass Settlement

© AP Photo/ Aleksandr Shulman Ukraine Parliament's Idea to Deploy US Forces in Country Risky, Russian MP Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko outlined to US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson proposals on more active involvement of the United States in the Donbass settlement, the presidential press service said in a statement Tuesday.

"The president presented proposals for a more active involvement of the United States in the peace process in Donbas," the statement said.

Ealier, US Vice President Mike Pence told Poroshenko in a meeting in Washington, DC that the United States favors the Normandy Four format talks on the settlement of the crisis in the country, White House said in a press release.

Poroshenko is currently on his working visit in Washington where he is holding meetings with the administration officials, including Defense Secretary James Mattis and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.