Anti-Russian Sanctions 'Doesn't Contribute to Fair Geopolitics' - EU Lawmaker

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The extension of sanctions against Crimea is another mistake by the European Union, and something that impedes economic cooperation with Russia on global security and stability, a delegate to the EU-Russia Parliamentary Cooperation Committee and Forza Italia party representative in the European Parliament, Stefano Maullu, told Sputnik Tuesday.

"As regards the extension of sanctions, I think it is yet another step in misguided policies of the European Union, aimed against Russia. Such policy hinders the development of economic ties and doesn't contribute to fair geopolitics taking into consideration that it was Russia that contributed the most to the fight against the terrorism," Maullu said.

Maullu noted that Italy had lost billions of euros due to the sanctions. However, according to the parlimentarian, the sanctions may benefit Russia in terms of giving incentives to industry growth in the country.

"We [Europe] have been facing blind Russophobia, even though Russia, on the contrary, should be a strategic partner for Europe and the West in political and economic sense," Maullu said.

Maullu was also hopeful that the relations between Russia and the European Union, especially relations between Russia and Italy, would be restored.

On Monday, the EU Council made the decision to extend the sanctions against Crimea and the city of Sevastopol in trade, investment, tourism, transport and telecommunications, among others, until June 23, 2018.

Crimea seceded from Ukraine and reunified with Russia after more than 96 percent of its residents supported such a move through a referendum in March 2014. The referendum was held when new authorities took power in Kiev in what many considered to be a coup. The European Union, as well as Ukraine and several other countries, did not recognize the move and regard the peninsula as an occupied territory. Russian authorities have repeatedly said that the Crimean population decided to rejoin Russia in a democratic procedure.