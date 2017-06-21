Register
03:45 GMT +321 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Flags of Russia, EU, France

    Anti-Russian Sanctions 'Doesn't Contribute to Fair Geopolitics' - EU Lawmaker

    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Sergeev
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10330

    A EU Parliament member has criticized the extension of the anti-Russia sanctions, saying that such measures hinder the development of economic ties and don't contribute to fair geopolitics given Russia's great contribution to the anti-terror fight.

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks at his news conference at the Russian Embassy in Washington, U.S
    © REUTERS/ Yuri Gripas
    Lavrov on New Anti-Russian Sanctions: Russophobic Obsession in US Goes Too Far
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The extension of sanctions against Crimea is another mistake by the European Union, and something that impedes economic cooperation with Russia on global security and stability, a delegate to the EU-Russia Parliamentary Cooperation Committee and Forza Italia party representative in the European Parliament, Stefano Maullu, told Sputnik Tuesday.

    "As regards the extension of sanctions, I think it is yet another step in misguided policies of the European Union, aimed against Russia. Such policy hinders the development of economic ties and doesn't contribute to fair geopolitics taking into consideration that it was Russia that contributed the most to the fight against the terrorism," Maullu said.

    Maullu noted that Italy had lost billions of euros due to the sanctions. However, according to the parlimentarian, the sanctions may benefit Russia in terms of giving incentives to industry growth in the country.

    "We [Europe] have been facing blind Russophobia, even though Russia, on the contrary, should be a strategic partner for Europe and the West in political and economic sense," Maullu said.

    Maullu was also hopeful that the relations between Russia and the European Union, especially relations between Russia and Italy, would be restored.

    The Moscow Kremlin. Vodovzvodnaya Tower, foreground. Background, right: the Grand Kremlin Palace, Ivan the Great Bell Tower and Cathedral of the Archangel.
    © Sputnik/ Natalia Seliverstova
    Russia May Strike Back at US for New Sanctions After G20 Summit, Senior MP Says
    On Monday, the EU Council made the decision to extend the sanctions against Crimea and the city of Sevastopol in trade, investment, tourism, transport and telecommunications, among others, until June 23, 2018.

    Crimea seceded from Ukraine and reunified with Russia after more than 96 percent of its residents supported such a move through a referendum in March 2014. The referendum was held when new authorities took power in Kiev in what many considered to be a coup. The European Union, as well as Ukraine and several other countries, did not recognize the move and regard the peninsula as an occupied territory. Russian authorities have repeatedly said that the Crimean population decided to rejoin Russia in a democratic procedure.

    Related:

    Sanction Them All! Kiev Wants US to 'Punish' Allies Over Nord Stream 2 Pipeline
    Austria Slams US' 'Extremely Disappointing' Decision on Anti-Russia Sanctions
    Tags:
    geopolitics, sanctions, EU, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ladies of Steel: Miss SA Xtreme Bodybuilding Show
    Ladies of Steel: Miss SA Xtreme Bodybuilding Show
    Poroshenko Goes to Washington
    Mr. Poroshenko Goes to Washington
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok