MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the poll conducted by the Allensbach Institute for the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper, 40 percent of the respondents would vote for CDU/CSU, in comparison to 24 percent for SPD, while last month the results were 37 percent and 26 percent respectively.

The poll also showed that 10.5 percent of the respondents would vote for the liberal Free Democratic Party, 8.5 percent for The Left party, 7 percent for the Alliance '90/The Greens and 6.5 percent for the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD).

The poll was conducted between June 1-15 and involved 1,437 respondents.

Germany’s parliamentary elections are slated for September 24.