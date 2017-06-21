Donetsk People's Republic Starts Probe Over Alleged Attack on OSCE Observers

DONETSK (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, OSCE SMM to Ukraine said on Twitter that DPR fighters attacked unarmed civilian monitoring members.

"There is an investigation underway in connection with this statement, including on the subject of its credibility," the representative said.

The military conflict in Ukraine erupted in 2014 after the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) as well as the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) refused to recognize the new Ukrainian government that came to power in what they perceived to be a coup. The OSCE mission was deployed in eastern Ukraine to monitor the ceasefire in the region, as both Kiev and the local militias have accused each other of violating the Minsk truce deal signed in February 2015.