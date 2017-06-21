UK Charges Man Arrested in East London With Terror Offenses

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A man arrested in east London on June 8 has been charged with a terrorism-linked crimes, London police said in a statement Tuesday.

"Irfan Khan, 33, of Walthamstow was charged on Tuesday, 20 June, with seven counts of possession of a record of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing to commit an act of terrorism under Section 58 of the Terrorism Act 2000," the statement read.

Two other men arrested along with Khan on June 8 have been released without charge.

Police specified that the arrests were not linked to the London Bridge terrorist attack.

A series of deadly terrorist attacks in the United Kingdom hit London in March and in June, and the city of Manchester was targeted in May. In late May, media reported that UK intelligence services had identified some 23,000 individuals with extremist views considered to pose a potential terrorist threat.