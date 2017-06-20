Pence Tells Poroshenko US Continues to Back Normandy Format Talks

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Pence told Poroshenko in a meeting in Washington, DC that the United States favors the Normandy Four format talks on the settlement of the crisis in the country, White House said in a press release.
"The Vice President highlighted continuing US support for the Normandy Format negotiations to implement the Minsk agreements," the release stated.
Pence reiterated the US commitment to peaceful resolution of tensions in Eastern Ukraine, the release added. The vice president noted that a series of reforms is needed "to transform Ukraine into a peaceful, prosperous, and secure European country."
"The Vice President highlighted continuing US support for the Normandy Format negotiations to implement the Minsk agreements and stressed the importance of continued reforms to fight corruption, improve the business climate and keep Ukraine's International Monetary Fund program on track," the release said.
During his working trip to Washington, DC, Poroshenko is holding meetings with US President Donald Trump and administration officials, including Defense Secretary James Mattis and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.
All comments
Show new comments (0)