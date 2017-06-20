Register
    United States Vice President Mike Pence speaks during the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany

    Pence Tells Poroshenko US Continues to Back Normandy Format Talks

    Photo: Matthias Schrader
    US Vice President Mike Pence told Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko on Tuesday that Washington continues supporting the Normandy Four format talks in resolving the Ukrainian crisis.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Pence told Poroshenko in a meeting in Washington, DC that the United States favors the Normandy Four format talks on the settlement of the crisis in the country, White House said in a press release.

    "The Vice President highlighted continuing US support for the Normandy Format negotiations to implement the Minsk agreements," the release stated.

    U.S. President Donald Trump (R) meets with Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. June 20, 2017
    REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst
    Poroshenko Calls US a 'Co-Sponsor' of Ukraine's 'Success' Story
    The Normandy Four format negotiations on the conflict in eastern Ukraine started in 2014 and are carried out by Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany.

    Pence reiterated the US commitment to peaceful resolution of tensions in Eastern Ukraine, the release added. The vice president noted that a series of reforms is needed "to transform Ukraine into a peaceful, prosperous, and secure European country."

    "The Vice President highlighted continuing US support for the Normandy Format negotiations to implement the Minsk agreements and stressed the importance of continued reforms to fight corruption, improve the business climate and keep Ukraine's International Monetary Fund program on track," the release said.

    In this Monday, Aug. 8, 2011, file photo, a statue of former Treasury Secretary Albert Gallatin stands guard outside the Treasury Building in Washington
    AP Photo/ Jacquelyn Martin, File
    US Imposes New Sanctions on Russia Over Ukraine as Poroshenko Visits Washington
    Ukraine turned to the IMF in 2015 after debt soared in the wake of the 2014 coup in the country, which then experienced a severe economic crisis resulting in significant reduction in GDP.

    During his working trip to Washington, DC, Poroshenko is holding meetings with US President Donald Trump and administration officials, including Defense Secretary James Mattis and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

