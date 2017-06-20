Lavrov: Moscow Still Waiting for Explanations From US on Downed Syrian Plane

"There is a mechanism that has now really been suspended after what the United States did, shooting down the plane. We, as you know, have requested detailed explanations from the Department of Defense. We expect that they will be provided," Lavrov said.
On Sunday, the US-led coalition said it shot down a Syrian Su-22 fighter-bomber in the Raqqa province after the Syrian aircraft allegedly attacked the positions of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). Damascus said the Syrian aircraft was performing a task against Daesh terrorist group (banned in Russia).
